MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,443 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS opened at $23.15 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

