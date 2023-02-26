Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $339.54 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

