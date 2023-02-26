Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,230 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

