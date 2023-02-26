MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,816,000 after acquiring an additional 191,796 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after acquiring an additional 799,633 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $105.04 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.