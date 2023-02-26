MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

