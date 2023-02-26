MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.