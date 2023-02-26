Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,448 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Fabrinet worth $44,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FN opened at $119.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

