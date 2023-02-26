Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.97 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of DXC Technology worth $44,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in DXC Technology by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

