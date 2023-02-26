Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $45,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,765,000 after buying an additional 382,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,419,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 206,698 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

