Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.71 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,448 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Five9 worth $45,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Five9 by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 266,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after buying an additional 62,228 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 576,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,256,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.20 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

