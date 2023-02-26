Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $45,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

