Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 935,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $46,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.25) to GBX 2,987 ($35.97) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,528.38.

SHEL stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

