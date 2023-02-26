Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Tenet Healthcare worth $46,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

