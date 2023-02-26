Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $46.85 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $46,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after buying an additional 435,828 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,044,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $74.56 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $102.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.