Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $47.02 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Catalent worth $47,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Catalent by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,667,000 after purchasing an additional 636,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

