Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $47,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 23.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 5,338.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 166,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $72.41 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

