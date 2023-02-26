Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,973 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Clorox worth $47,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 86.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.88. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

