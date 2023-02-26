Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 154,507 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 154,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cognex worth $51,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,727,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,285 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 64.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after acquiring an additional 815,224 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,790,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.04 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $3,236,932. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.