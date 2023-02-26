Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,266 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $52,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in LKQ by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 71,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 42.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 302,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 901.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 74,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

