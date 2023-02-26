Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $48.71 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,881 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $48,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 82,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.58. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BR. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

