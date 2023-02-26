Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $49,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

ATKR stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,402 shares of company stock worth $5,073,857. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

