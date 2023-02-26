Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,330 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of East West Bancorp worth $50,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 167.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.6% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

