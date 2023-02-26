PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of PBF Energy worth $52,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

