Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $50.75 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $50,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $183.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.