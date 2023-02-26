Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 60,677 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Church & Dwight worth $49,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 380,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

