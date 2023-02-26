Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,413 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Pinterest worth $49,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $111,147.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,710,523 shares of company stock worth $42,058,690. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

