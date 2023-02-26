Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,766 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Entegris worth $52,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Insider Activity

Entegris Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.