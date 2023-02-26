Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,220 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 179,001 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 158,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baxter International Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Recommended Stories

