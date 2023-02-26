Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.29.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
