Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

