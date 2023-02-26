Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.35.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

