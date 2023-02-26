MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

