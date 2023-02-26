MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,948 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 73,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

UNVR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

