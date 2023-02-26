THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

