MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Timken worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Timken Trading Down 0.1 %

TKR stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.