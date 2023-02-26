Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 257,161 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3,235.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $50.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

