Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.42

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.42 and traded as high as $24.33. Air T shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 8,436 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Institutional Trading of Air T

About Air T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Air T by 13.8% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.