Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.42

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.42 and traded as high as $24.33. Air T shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 8,436 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
