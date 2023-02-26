Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Sells $266,501.85 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $266,501.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 386,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,636,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
