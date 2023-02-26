Insider Selling: Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) CEO Sells $215,475.90 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,945 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $215,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $128.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.04 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

