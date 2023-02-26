Shelley E. Sayward Sells 494 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

