Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $212,073.55 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Roblox Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
