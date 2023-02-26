Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $212,073.55 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roblox Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.