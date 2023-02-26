StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NH opened at $2.94 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

