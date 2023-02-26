Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.39 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

