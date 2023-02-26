First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

See Also

