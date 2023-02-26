Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
GTIM opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
