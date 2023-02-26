Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

