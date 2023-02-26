Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $54.08 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $54,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Insulet stock opened at $294.35 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,905.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

