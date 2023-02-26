Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,550 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $54,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 382,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Xylem by 7.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $820,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XYL opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

