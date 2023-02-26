Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,039 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,767 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Rivian Automotive worth $54,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3,993.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 503,404 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 491,106 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 199.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,244 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 168.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,089 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 99,723 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 184.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

