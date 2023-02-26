Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440,546 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $55,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -310.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

