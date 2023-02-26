Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 58,563 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $55,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

