Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 656,000 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in HUYA were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.36 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.70.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

